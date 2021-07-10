Mother, daughter duo plan to grow business, Newton community

Darlene’s art uses natural elements. She presses leaves and cuts and shapes them into mountain landscapes, then seals and frames the pieces. Cleverly framed moss makes for eye-catching wall art. Even an old fire screen turns into a pot for a fern in Darlene’s hands. She also works with denim to create maps of the United States and the world, or triangle banner decorations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two years ago, the Hatchetts uprooted from Asheville and returned to Newton. A year later, they found a downtown space to use as their workshop. That space eventually turned it into a small retail shop, as well.

While they were initially fueled by making and selling their art, their goals now reach far beyond the storefront. They want to create a strong sense of community in Newton — between business owners, artists and residents, much like what they experienced in Asheville, Amber said.

“In Asheville, you can always find someone for everything,” Amber said.