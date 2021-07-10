Mother, daughter duo plan to grow business, Newton community

Amber Hatchett and her mother, Darlene Hatchett, took a trip to Savannah, Georgia, for a relaxing vacation. But the pair of artists couldn’t resist coming home with a pile of sandy brown driftwood they found while hiking.
“We went to Home Depot and bought a saw, and hiked back out and cut it into pieces we could carry,” Darlene said.
The pair carried logs of driftwood back and forth along the trail and loaded it into their car. Now, pieces of the wood sit in their Newton storefront and workshop. Some pieces hold hats decorated in vintage jewelry refashioned and rebuilt by Amber. Other pieces were entwined into Darlene’s works of multi-media art and home décor.
The mother-daughter duo opened their business, Pieces, on East First Street in downtown Newton in 2020, selling Amber’s jewelry and Darlene’s art. The pair have been working together selling their wares much longer.
The Hatchetts are from Newton, but moved to Asheville 16 years ago. There, they grew their artistry, built up client bases and developed a business, each selling her own art.
Amber uses vintage jewelry to create new pieces, connecting different pieces to create new designs. One necklace may be made of a dozen pieces from other jewelry — like bracelets, necklaces, brooches, cufflinks or even buttons. She makes pins, charms for wide-brim hats, bracelets and more.
Darlene’s art uses natural elements. She presses leaves and cuts and shapes them into mountain landscapes, then seals and frames the pieces. Cleverly framed moss makes for eye-catching wall art. Even an old fire screen turns into a pot for a fern in Darlene’s hands. She also works with denim to create maps of the United States and the world, or triangle banner decorations.
Two years ago, the Hatchetts uprooted from Asheville and returned to Newton. A year later, they found a downtown space to use as their workshop. That space eventually turned it into a small retail shop, as well.
While they were initially fueled by making and selling their art, their goals now reach far beyond the storefront. They want to create a strong sense of community in Newton — between business owners, artists and residents, much like what they experienced in Asheville, Amber said.
“In Asheville, you can always find someone for everything,” Amber said.
Darlene found some of her biggest clients that way. She connected with another business owner and artist who sold at large trade shows. He took her denim U.S. maps on the road, and they got enough attention to bring her work from brands such as American Eagle, Nordstrom and Ray-Ban, Darlene said. She wants there to be a similar sense of fellowship and willingness to help others in Newton.
“We want that down here; we want everyone to be connected,” Darlene said.
The two plan to hold events like workshops and pop-up shops to draw people downtown. They are also advocating for more downtown events, like shag dancing competitions and scavenger hunts. With a new brewery and taproom in town, they are pushing for businesses to stay open later some nights, to bring more hustle and bustle to town.
“The sense of community is really what we want to grow,” Amber said.
In their work, the women see potential in an item and add to it and beautify it to make it into something even better. They have the same vision for Newton.
“We’re excited to be here and there are a lot of things to come,” Amber said. “We have a lot of ideas.”