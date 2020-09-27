Mother-daughter breast cancer survivors share what helped them through their journeys

The hardest part of radiation treatments for Pritchard was the isolation. “Here you are on that hard table, and that big machine starts, and it dawns on you that you have cancer. And even though there are all these people and doctors around, you’re the one with cancer,” she said. “It makes you feel all alone — that was the hard part.”

Fortunately for Pritchard, she had her husband, Don, and daughter, Fulbright — to lean on. “This young lady right here would come see me a lot, and that really helped,” Pritchard said of Fulbright.

“My husband was super, super supportive,” Pritchard added. “He was there whenever I had an appointment — it didn’t matter. He was my rock.”

“It was kind of a scary time for us,” Don Pritchard admitted. “I tried to support her and be with her when she went to her treatments, and give her comfort and peace. We prayed a lot.”

After Pritchard completed her surgery and treatments, it was her turn to support her husband and daughter through their own cancer diagnoses.

“It was just like a turnaround — (my husband) took care of me, and it wasn’t but just a couple years and I took care of him,” she explained. After having his left kidney removed and completing chemotherapy treatments, Don Pritchard recovered.