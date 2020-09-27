Mother-daughter breast cancer survivors share what helped them through their journeys

A local mother and daughter now have a closer relationship after both dealt with breast cancer diagnoses.
“I think we have grown closer because of what we’ve gone through. There is a closeness that we have now that wasn’t there before,” said Brenda Pritchard about her relationship with daughter Donna Fulbright.
Pritchard was diagnosed with lobular carcinoma in 2016, and Fulbright was diagnosed with mammary carcinoma in January of this year — both invasive, and both in early stages.
“It was terrifying to me, more so because of all that I had seen,” Pritchard said of her 2016 diagnosis. She is a retired registered nurse who has experience in working with hospice patients. “When I would sit and think about it, I would visualize all the things I had seen (on the job),” she added.
Pritchard’s diagnosis came from noticing a spot during a self-exam at home. She followed up with her doctor, who administered a mammogram. The diagnosis was official. “To tell you the truth, I didn’t cry,” she said. “I was emotionally fine, until they laid me down on the table for my first radiation scan — that’s when it hit me.”
Pritchard elected to have a lumpectomy, followed by 32 radiation treatments as an extra precaution. “I knew all about cancer and radiation, but once I laid down under that big machine, I thought to myself, ‘Gosh, I have cancer,’” she said.
The hardest part of radiation treatments for Pritchard was the isolation. “Here you are on that hard table, and that big machine starts, and it dawns on you that you have cancer. And even though there are all these people and doctors around, you’re the one with cancer,” she said. “It makes you feel all alone — that was the hard part.”
Fortunately for Pritchard, she had her husband, Don, and daughter, Fulbright — to lean on. “This young lady right here would come see me a lot, and that really helped,” Pritchard said of Fulbright.
“My husband was super, super supportive,” Pritchard added. “He was there whenever I had an appointment — it didn’t matter. He was my rock.”
“It was kind of a scary time for us,” Don Pritchard admitted. “I tried to support her and be with her when she went to her treatments, and give her comfort and peace. We prayed a lot.”
After Pritchard completed her surgery and treatments, it was her turn to support her husband and daughter through their own cancer diagnoses.
“It was just like a turnaround — (my husband) took care of me, and it wasn’t but just a couple years and I took care of him,” she explained. After having his left kidney removed and completing chemotherapy treatments, Don Pritchard recovered.
Next would come Fulbright’s January 2020 breast cancer diagnosis. “I cried a little bit; I was more in shock than anything,” Fulbright said. “After that wore off, I just wanted to get rid of it.”
Fulbright chose the same course of treatment as her mother by opting to have a lumpectomy followed by radiation treatments. “(The doctors) also removed some lymph nodes, and then they sent me for radiation. That’s when I broke down, too,” she said.
The 20 radiation treatments Fulbright endured left her with the worst burns she said she’s ever experienced on her skin. “I burnt so bad; it was miserable,” she admitted.
Side effects such as burned skin is common with radiation treatments, according to the American Cancer Society. The severity of this side effect depends on the type of cancer being treated, the area of the body being treated, and the radiation dose and schedule of dosage.
Apart from the burns, Fulbright said, it was hard to undergo treatments during a pandemic. “It was scary, because I couldn’t have anybody with me,” she said. “You don’t want to do that by yourself — you want someone there with you that can support you. It just didn’t feel right.”
Pritchard and Fulbright agreed that family support is necessary during a crisis such as a cancer diagnosis.
“I’ve learned that it's very important to support family. Had I not had that family support, I don’t believe I could have handled it as well as I did,” Pritchard said. “Then, for my daughter to have (breast cancer), I knew I needed to be there. Family is so important when you’re going through a crisis.”
“Be very patient and understanding,” Fulbright offered as advice to family members of cancer patients. “Just listen to them and try to understand what they’re going through.”
Now, both Pritchard and Fulbright are going to their regular checkups and taking their prescribed medications, and Don Pritchard was declared cancer-free in April.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
