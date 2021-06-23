Mother, child from Indian Trail die in N.C. 16 crash

An Indian Trail woman and her 3-year-old-child were killed in a car crash on N.C. 16 near Mount Ruhama Church Road early Wednesday, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said.

Allison Faith Presley, 20, crossed the centerline in her BMW and crashed head-on with a Toyota Tundra traveling in the opposite direction.

Presley and her child, Aiden, died at the scene, a Highway Patrol release says. Presley appears to have fallen asleep at the wheel, and Swagger said the child’s car seat was improperly installed.

Denver resident Jerry Vang, 30, the driver of the Tundra, was taken to the hospital, while another passenger had only minor injuries.

The road was closed for about three hours as a result of the crash.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

