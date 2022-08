HILDEBRAN — The 24th annual Mosteller/Shuford reunion will be held Sept. 17 at the Family Life Center, First Baptist Church, Hildebran.

Come and bring a covered dish. There will be a table for exchanging knick-knacks, books, CDs, and photos. Whatever you are ready to part with, someone else may treasure (optional). Doors open at noon. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.