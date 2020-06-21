Mosteller Mansion meets its demise as demolition begins

A 1980s mansion that some locals fought hard to keep is being demolished to build apartments.

The demolition of the Mosteller Mansion started this week, first with destruction of the pool house, then the hallway connecting the pool house to the main house, and then the main home.

All 14,000 square feet of the home will be removed to construct three new buildings.

Summit Management, owner of the property which is part of The Estates at Legends apartments in Hickory, is investing more than $8.1 million in the project, according to building permits.

The Hickory Landmarks Society and Stephanie Pace, a vocal advocate and owner of the land directly in front of the mansion, fought against the demolition for months. The efforts proved futile.

The house was built in the late 1980s by William Mosteller, a furniture executive and plastics business owner in Hickory, who died shortly after the house was completed. The property and mansion were sold by the family. Apartments were added to the estate in 2006. The mansion has been a community center for the apartments since.

Pace watched from her land, where the mansion’s fountain and circle drive remain, as the building was torn down.