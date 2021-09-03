Morning screening of Untouchables doc canceled; 4 p.m. screening still on

A documentary film about the undefeated 1964 Ridgeview football team will be shown Saturday at 4 p.m. and not at 11 a.m. as previously planned.

Kathy Greathouse, executive director of the United Arts Council of Catawba County, said the 4 p.m. showing at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex will be the only time the film is shown that day because of “high demand and COVID concerns.”

Saturday is still planned to be a day of celebration for the team that not only went undefeated but held its opponents scoreless. The team's feat earned it the nickname "The Untouchables."

The day’s commemoration will start at 10 a.m. at Samuel Davis Field in Ridgeview across from the Brown Penn Recreation Center. Attendees are asked to bring chairs and wear masks.

The morning ceremony hosted by the United Arts Council will feature the unveiling of murals honoring the team, recognition of the team by the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame and remarks from members of the team.

The screening of the documentary about the team made by CVCC professor Richard Eller will then be shown at 4 p.m. at the college. The organization Black Catawba County will be sponsoring the documentary viewing.

Copies of the college’s book about the team will be on sale at that time.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

