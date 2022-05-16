Morning briefing

Foundation names Patrick Beaver Scholars

HICKORY — The board of directors of the Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation has announced the 2022 scholarship recipients. They are Mariah Culpepper, Paige Furr, Nolan Heath, Sarah Lingle, Erica Maggio and Chialy Xiong.

The Patrick Beaver Scholarship Foundation is a private foundation that distributes four-year college scholarships to deserving students each spring. The foundation is named for Patrick Beaver, a Hickory native, who attended Hickory Public Schools and was a rising senior at Christ School in Arden when he died in 1997.

Patrick Beaver Scholars are required to possess strong character, solid academics and clear educational goals. Applications are accepted each spring from local high school students. Each recipient receives a college scholarship totaling $12,000 over a four-year period.

Mariah Culpepper , a 2022 graduate of Discovery High School, will be attending Duke University in the fall and plans to major in biology leading to a master's in genetic counseling. While attending Discovery High School, Mariah has been a member of numerous clubs that include the yearbook, Diversity, Robotics, and Theatre. Additionally, she founded a social awareness club called BIPOC Conversations. She also has been a member of the BETA Club, serving as president in her senior year, and vice president of the Catawba County Youth Council. As a junior, she served as junior marshal and was selected for Governor’s School in social science. Mariah has received awards and recognitions through her participation in band and theater productions during her time at Discovery. Mariah has 317 total community service hours from serving others through school and in her community. She is the daughter of Martha Evans and Kyle Culpepper.

Paige Furr , a 2022 graduate of Discovery High School, will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall and plans to major in business/psychology. While attending Discovery High School, Paige served as a junior marshal and is a member of the National Honors Society and BETA Club and received the President's Award for Educational Excellence. She was named to the Catawba Valley Community College dean's list for 11th and 12th grades. Paige participated in the school's varsity tennis and volleyball teams and is a member of Club Volleyball. Paige served as a Youth Council representative at Concordia Lutheran Church and is a member of the Environmental Conservation and Outdoors Club. In addition to her academics and school activities, Paige has received numerous awards from her involvement in Girl Scouts USA and has volunteered as an assistant leader with Girls Scout USA Brownie Troop and volunteered at Camp Linn Haven during Teen Servant Week for two summers. Paige is the daughter of Tina and Brad Furr.

Nolan Heath, a 2022 graduate of Alexander Central High School, will be attending East Tennessee State University and plans to major in bluegrass music. While attending Alexander Central, Nolan has been a member of the Beta Club (currently co-president), Future Farmers of America (currently sentinel), DECA and Navy Junior ROTC in ninth grade, chorus, Orienteering Team, and CTE forestry and horticulture teams. Nolan has been active in Boy Scouts of America since fourth grade, earning his Eagle Scout in 2021. He is an active member of his church youth group and has been involved with 4-H since elementary school. He has been a member of Alexander Central High's varsity cross country and track and field teams throughout his high school career, and currently holds the school's pole-vaulting record. Nolan is a self-taught musician and plays multiple stringed instruments. He has performed in the Talent Review at 4-H State Congress and in Beta State Convention talent shows, in addition to providing bluegrass music at Alexander County's Farm to Table Banquet. Nolan is the son of Melody and Brian Heath of the Bethlehem community.

Sarah Lingle, a 2022 graduate of Fred T. Foard High School, will be attending Appalachian State University in the fall and plans to major in economics. While attending Fred T. Foard High School, Sarah served as a member of the Beta Club, where she has volunteered for multiple service projects in the community. Sarah also is a member of the National Technical Honors Society and a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. Sarah has been a leader on the varsity volleyball team for three years, leading her team to the state championship in 2019 and 2021. Sarah completed an internship with the Foard athletic department, completing multiple marketing projects. She has been a volunteer with the school's various fundraisers and has organized and volunteered at youth volleyball camps. Sarah is the daughter of Stephanie Dellinger and Nathan Lingle.

Erica Maggio, a 2022 graduate of Bandys High School, will be attending the Honors College at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in the fall and plans to major in cinema and television arts and hopes to go into movie and television production. While at Bandys High School, Erica was a member of Beta Club, National Art Honors Society, Drama Club, International Thespian Society, Multicultural Club, and played soccer. As a junior, Erica was awarded Best Screenplay at the North Carolina Filmworks competition. Outside of school she volunteers in community theater, at a summer camp serving as a counselor for youth soccer, and at her church. Erica is the daughter of Victor and Linda Maggio.

Chialy Xiong, a 2022 graduate of Challenger Early College High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall and plans to major in biology. She is interested in doing volunteer work with Doctors Without Borders prior to attending graduate school. While attending Challenger Early College High School, Chialy has been a member of the Student Government Association, where she served as junior class representative and now serves as senior vice chair. She also served as a high school chemistry lab assistant for two years and was one of two students who served on a countywide panel to address school improvement plans. She attended North Carolina Governors School for natural science and was a junior marshal. Chialy also won honors at the North Carolina Beta Convention in fiber and jewelry art and is a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society. Chialy is the choreographer and performs with the Hmong Dance Group — Sib Sua Yaj Yaum. She also volunteers at international cultural events. Chialy is the daughter of Mee Chang and Kee Xiong.