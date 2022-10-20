Morganton author's book being released this week

MORGANTON — A Morganton woman’s third book, "Sentenced to Life: The Path to Redemption and Freedom for Prisoner E-25212," is being released this week.

"Sentenced to Life" is the story of Curtis Roberts, who served 29 years in prison for three unarmed robberies totaling $116. Roberts claims God set him free long before his eventual release from San Quentin. His journey is one of faith, redemption, and unexpected grace.

In 1995, high on drugs and low on cash, Roberts walked into a liquor store in California, spied two twenties lying on top of an open register, and pocketed the bills. He’d just committed his third strike. The judge sentenced him to 50 years to life. Roberts became number E-25212, a lifer in California’s Department of Corrections.

Roberts's story captured the hearts of people around the globe after he spoke on an award-winning podcast called "Ear Hustle," where prisoners share stories of life on the inside. Almost overnight, Roberts’s segment, entitled “Left Behind,” received 750,000 hits.

“I think the perception is that we’re these monsters in here. I am not a monster. I’m a stupid idiot that did drugs and stole money. I’m still human, though,” Roberts said. "Sentenced to Life" chronicles his humanity and his redemption.

Scottie Barnes of Taylorsville, founder of Forgiven Ministry, writes, “Curtis Roberts’s story is powerful, and it is yet to be known how many lives will be changed because of the author’s heart being shared.”

Two book launch events are scheduled in Morganton: Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. at Gateway Bible Church and Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Adventure Bound Books.

Taryn R. Hutchison authored two other books: "One Degree of Freedom," historical fiction for young adults set in Cold War Romania, and "We Wait You," a memoir of her 10 years living in Eastern Europe. Hutchison holds a master’s degree in writing and tutors writing at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Visit her at www.tarynhutchison.com.