More than half of Catawba County child care programs closed during pandemic

For Lisa Hart, keeping her day care open isn’t a choice.
The five children she cares for are her livelihood. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing Hart & Soul Child Development Center in Hickory wasn’t an option.
“For me, this is my only income. So it was going to be hard — and as far as signing up for unemployment, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to do that,” Hart said.
Instead, she was one of 38 child care programs in Catawba County to stay open through the pandemic, according to information from Catawba County’s Children’s Resource Center. There are more than 90 day cares in the county.
With so many closed, Hart was expecting more requests for care from parents whose care centers closed. Instead, she lost one child whose parent was unemployed and chose to care for him at home.
“I’m glad it didn’t decrease more, but I was sad to lose the one,” Hart said.
The unknowns of the coronavirus and how it might spread — as well as the spike in unemployment caused by the crisis and the number of people working from home — likely led many parents to choose to care for their children themselves, Hart said.
As COVID-19 restrictions lift and more parents return to the workplace, Hart is expecting more people to search for child care. A small, intimate setting like Hart’s might be more appealing, she said.
For some, like essential workers, the need for child care never dwindled. Jennifer Whipple, a family support specialist with the Children’s Resource Center, took calls from all over the state to help essential workers find care, including several in Catawba County.
“They’re panicking, like, ‘My day care is shut down, I can’t take them to family. What do I do?’” Whipple said. “It just weighed on your heart because you just hear these sob stories and it just breaks your heart.”
For those seeking care in Catawba County, Whipple was thankful to those care centers that remained open.
The centers were tasked with strict cleaning protocols and other requirements from the state to remain open. “They were getting new regulations on the daily, sometimes multiple times a day,” Whipple said. “Really, kudos to them for stepping up and staying committed.”
With so many safety precautions in place, Hart and other child care workers didn’t have to worry as much about getting or spreading the virus. But it was still a concern, Hart said. She thought of the risks placed on her own family while she cared for others.
Child care plays an important role for many, and the pandemic took that away for some. Whipple wants those that remained open to get the credit they deserve.
“They are forgotten in a way,” Whipple said. “People just expect it (child care) to be there so they can go to work.”
The Children’s Resource Center supported day cares with snacks, cleaning supplies and encouragement, Whipple said.
As schools head toward reopening, child care could play an important role if children are only in school every other day, two days a week or even every other week.
The question remains how quickly some day cares will reopen.
