More than half of Catawba County child care programs closed during pandemic

For Lisa Hart, keeping her day care open isn’t a choice.

The five children she cares for are her livelihood. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing Hart & Soul Child Development Center in Hickory wasn’t an option.

“For me, this is my only income. So it was going to be hard — and as far as signing up for unemployment, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to do that,” Hart said.

Instead, she was one of 38 child care programs in Catawba County to stay open through the pandemic, according to information from Catawba County’s Children’s Resource Center. There are more than 90 day cares in the county.

With so many closed, Hart was expecting more requests for care from parents whose care centers closed. Instead, she lost one child whose parent was unemployed and chose to care for him at home.

“I’m glad it didn’t decrease more, but I was sad to lose the one,” Hart said.

The unknowns of the coronavirus and how it might spread — as well as the spike in unemployment caused by the crisis and the number of people working from home — likely led many parents to choose to care for their children themselves, Hart said.