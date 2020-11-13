More than 83,000 votes cast in Catawba County

Amanda Duncan stacked papers, checked ballots and rolled ribbons of receipt papers spit out by voting machines on Friday morning. They were among the last steps to certify Catawba County’s election results.
The Catawba County Board of Elections director guided the board, made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, through the official canvass — the final tally and certification of all votes cast in the Nov. 3 election.
The final results, which included early voting, Election Day votes, absentee votes and provisional ballots, showed 83,724 citizens voted — 76.9 percent of registered voters.
Now that the votes have all been counted, voter history will be updated on the state voter lookup tool late Friday, so people will be able to check that their vote was counted, Duncan said.
“We’ve been getting calls about it every day,” she said.
To find your voter history and check your vote, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.
The final count did not change the results of any races in Catawba County.
The canvass involved checking several absentee and provisional ballots for validity and reviewing write-in candidates. While some voted for Bernie Sanders, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants, no write-in votes reached the level to be reported to the state, Duncan said.
The board has been reviewing absentee ballots since Nov. 3, and they were allowed to come in, postmarked by Nov. 3, until Thursday. In total, the county saw 10,482 absentee ballots cast and counted — many times more than in years past.
Despite the high voter turnout and mail-in ballots, the counting went smoothly, Duncan said.
