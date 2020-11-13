More than 83,000 votes cast in Catawba County

Amanda Duncan stacked papers, checked ballots and rolled ribbons of receipt papers spit out by voting machines on Friday morning. They were among the last steps to certify Catawba County’s election results.

The Catawba County Board of Elections director guided the board, made up of three Democrats and two Republicans, through the official canvass — the final tally and certification of all votes cast in the Nov. 3 election.

The final results, which included early voting, Election Day votes, absentee votes and provisional ballots, showed 83,724 citizens voted — 76.9 percent of registered voters.

Now that the votes have all been counted, voter history will be updated on the state voter lookup tool late Friday, so people will be able to check that their vote was counted, Duncan said.

“We’ve been getting calls about it every day,” she said.

To find your voter history and check your vote, visit vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup.

The final count did not change the results of any races in Catawba County.