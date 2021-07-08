More than 60 Hepatitis A cases reported in Catawba County during past 18 months

Killian said people infected with the virus can feel sick for a few weeks to months, but it doesn’t typically result in lasting liver damage or death. “Hepatitis A in itself is not generally a fatal disease, although it can cause severe illness, especially in individuals whose liver function may already be compromised,” she said.

“Hepatitis A can spread through close, personal contact with an infected person, such as through certain types of sexual contact, caring for someone who is ill, or using drugs with others,” Killian continued. “Foodborne outbreaks can happen through contamination of food with the hepatitis A virus. This can happen during the growing, harvesting, processing, handling, and even after cooking food. Hepatitis A is very contagious, and people can even spread the virus before they feel sick.”

In response to the outbreak, Catawba County Public Health has partnered with the state Communicable Disease Branch on local organizations to encourage testing and vaccinations.

“The best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is through vaccination,” Killian said. “Additionally, practicing good hand hygiene — including thoroughly washing hands after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before preparing or eating food — plays an important role in preventing the spread of hepatitis A.”

Individuals who wish to receive the hepatitis A vaccine should consult with their medical provider or can call the Catawba County Public Health Immunizations Clinic at 828-695-5881 to find out more information about the vaccine.

Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

