HICKORY — Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans sponsored the 11th Annual Foothills Veterans Stand Down on April 21 at the Tarleton Complex at Catawba Valley Community College. All veterans regardless of age and when and where they served were invited to attend.

More than 260 veterans received a variety of goods and services provided by various agencies. Services included hearing tests, blood pressure checks, haircuts, and dental care. Lunch was provided.

Among the highlights:

• 33 veterans were provided dental care by the CVCC dental clinic.

• 25 were provided eye care by Lions Club.

• 37 were provided haircuts by Sport Clips.

• 70 vendors supported the event.

• Ric Vandett was awarded the Jim Starkey Award for his years of service to the veteran community.

• Levi Helton was awarded the quilt of valor to recognize his service to our country and to the veteran community.

Foothills Veterans Helping Veterans (FVHV) has been sponsoring a Veterans Stand Down in Catawba County since 2012.

Jim Starkey was the chairperson for the first two years, and Ric Vandett chaired the event for the next seven years. What was to have been the Ninth Annual Stand Down (2020) was canceled due to COVID. The Ninth Annual Stand Down was held in May 2021 in the parking lot of the Hickory Elks Lodge. Due to scheduling problems the 10th Annual Stand Down was held in June 2022 at CVCC. The chairperson for the last three years has been John Helton.

FVHV thanks all of the volunteers, agencies, and sponsors for their continued support of veterans. A special thanks goes to Garrett Hinshaw of CVCC for providing the space for the annual Stand Down.