 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CATAWBA COUNTY

More than 200 Covid-19 cases over past two weeks; 3 deaths reported

  • 0

Catawba County saw 221 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Since Oct. 2, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in the county, according to the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services

The NCDHHS website did not update on Oct. 19 due to technical difficulties. The numbers for the weeks of Oct. 9- 15 and Oct.16-22 were updated on Wednesday.

There were 107 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County through the week of Oct. 16-22. The data shows a steady decrease in cases over the last three weeks. The county reported 125 cases during the week of Oct. 2-8, according to the NCDHHS.

Catawba County reported a total of 56,761 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and 646 deaths, according to the NCDHHS. Around 58% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 91,787 people.

People are also reading…

The Centers for Disease Control classifies Catawba County as an area with low COVID-19 transmission.

There were 15 Catawba County residents admitted into hospitals with COVID-19 during a seven-day reporting period ending on Oct. 24. Around 4.3% of staffed in-patient beds and 3.5% of staffed ICU beds in Catawba County were occupied by patients with COVID-19. Two weeks prior, around 4.2% of in-patient and 5.5% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC

Across North Carolina, there have been 3,237,440 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has reported a total of 26,953 deaths.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

56,761 total cases

646 deaths

91,787 vaccinated

Burke County

30,493 total cases

0 hospitalized

363 deaths

30,091 recovered

44,839 vaccinated

Caldwell County

31,973 total cases

4 hospitalized

294 deaths

41,621 vaccinated

Alexander County

12,074 total cases

153 deaths

18,074 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,237,440 total cases

676 hospitalized

26,953 deaths

3,197,655 recovered

7,054,936 vaccinated

Data is as of Wednesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. safari park gets in the Halloween spirit with pumpkin treats

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert