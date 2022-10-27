More than 200 Covid-19 cases over past two weeks; 3 deaths reported

Catawba County saw 221 new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.

Since Oct. 2, there have been three COVID-19-related deaths in the county, according to the N. C. Department of Health and Human Services

The NCDHHS website did not update on Oct. 19 due to technical difficulties. The numbers for the weeks of Oct. 9- 15 and Oct.16-22 were updated on Wednesday.

There were 107 COVID-19 cases reported in Catawba County through the week of Oct. 16-22. The data shows a steady decrease in cases over the last three weeks. The county reported 125 cases during the week of Oct. 2-8, according to the NCDHHS.

Catawba County reported a total of 56,761 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March of 2020 and 646 deaths, according to the NCDHHS. Around 58% of the county’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 91,787 people.

The Centers for Disease Control classifies Catawba County as an area with low COVID-19 transmission.

There were 15 Catawba County residents admitted into hospitals with COVID-19 during a seven-day reporting period ending on Oct. 24. Around 4.3% of staffed in-patient beds and 3.5% of staffed ICU beds in Catawba County were occupied by patients with COVID-19. Two weeks prior, around 4.2% of in-patient and 5.5% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC

Across North Carolina, there have been 3,237,440 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The state has reported a total of 26,953 deaths.