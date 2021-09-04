More than 2,600 show up Ready to Race United

From the crews in the pit area, to the volunteers in concessions, to the dozens of organizations sharing information with the public, the Catawba County United Way’s Ready to Race United event was an example of collaboration in action for the more than 2,600 race fans who showed up for a free night of racing and fireworks.

Held on Aug. 21, Ready to Race United was a partnership between the CCUW and Hickory Motor Speedway. It was an opportunity to celebrate the work the United Way and its community partners do throughout the year.

The race was also a chance to officially kick off the CCUW’s campaign season in support of dozens of local nonprofits.

“It was a tremendous privilege to be able to partner with the Hickory Motor Speedway to have our United Way kickoff,” CCUW Campaign Chair and Senior Vice President Foothills Market President Johann Louchez said. “We are very happy that our community was able to learn more about the United Way and our partner agencies and look forward to having an excellent campaign this year so that we can keep making a difference in our community.”

Several local nonprofits set up prior to the race to help share information about their programs with the public.