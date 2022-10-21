More than 2,200 Catawba County voters came out on first day of early voting

A little more than 2% of Catawba County’s more than 110,000 registered voters went to the polls on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday.

Across the county’s five early voting sites, 2,254 people cast a ballot, according to the Catawba County Board of Elections.

The Highland Recreation Center in Hickory and the Catawba County main library branch in Newton served the majority of voters on the first day — nearly 1,400, or 61% of all votes cast Thursday.

The remaining early voting sites — Conover Station, Southwest Library in Mountain View and Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library — had almost 900 voters total.

Voters are allowed to vote at any of the five early voting sites regardless of where they live in the county.

Offices up for election this year are statewide races for U.S. Senate and N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

Locally, the most highly contested race is for the Catawba County school board. Twelve candidates, including three incumbents, are running to fill four open seats on the board.

Voters still have two weeks to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day.

In the 2018 midterms, Catawba County recorded a nearly 51% turnout with a total of approximately 54,000 people coming out to vote that year.