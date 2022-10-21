 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CATAWBA COUNTY

More than 2,200 Catawba County voters came out on first day of early voting

  • 0

A little more than 2% of Catawba County’s more than 110,000 registered voters went to the polls on the first day of in-person early voting Thursday.

Across the county’s five early voting sites, 2,254 people cast a ballot, according to the Catawba County Board of Elections.

The Highland Recreation Center in Hickory and the Catawba County main library branch in Newton served the majority of voters on the first day — nearly 1,400, or 61% of all votes cast Thursday.

The remaining early voting sites — Conover Station, Southwest Library in Mountain View and Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library — had almost 900 voters total.

Voters are allowed to vote at any of the five early voting sites regardless of where they live in the county.

Offices up for election this year are statewide races for U.S. Senate and N.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

People are also reading…

Locally, the most highly contested race is for the Catawba County school board. Twelve candidates, including three incumbents, are running to fill four open seats on the board.

Voters still have two weeks to vote ahead of the Nov. 8 Election Day.

In the 2018 midterms, Catawba County recorded a nearly 51% turnout with a total of approximately 54,000 people coming out to vote that year. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Early Voting Schedule

Early voting dates:

Oct. 20 through Nov. 5

Times:

8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays

1-5 p.m. Sundays

Early Voting Sites

Catawba County residents may vote at any of the following early voting sites, regardless of where they live:

  • Highland Recreation Center, 1451 Eighth St. Drive, NE, Hickory
  • Newton Main Library, 115 W. C St., Newton
  • Conover Station, 403 Conover Station, SE, Conover
  • Southwest Library, 2944 N.C. 127 S., Hickory
  • Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library, 9154 Sherrills Ford Road, Terrell
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

100-year-old painter in Bosnia celebrates her craft with exhibition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert