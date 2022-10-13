 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 100 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Catawba County

  • Updated
Catawba County reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 2. One death was reported.

During the week of Oct. 2-8, Catawba County reported 125 news cases. The previous week 166 cases were reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since March of 2020, the county reported a total of 56,396 COVID-19 cases and a total of 643 COVID-19 deaths, according to NCDHHS. The case total includes PCR and antigen rapid tests.

As of Thursday, around 57% of Catawba County’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine — 91,677 people, according to NCDHHS.

Catawba County is classified as a low COVID-19 transmission area, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties are also considered low-risk areas.

Nine Catawba County residents were admitted into hospitals with COVID-19 from Oct. 3-10. About 5.5% of staffed ICU beds and 4.2% of staffed in-patients hospital beds in Catawba County were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

Statewide about 3.22 million COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic started and 26,885 people have died.

Just the facts

Catawba County

56,396 total cases

643 deaths

91,677 vaccinated

Burke County

30,145 total cases

0 hospitalized

363 deaths

29,728 recovered

44,842 vaccinated

Caldwell County

31,514 total cases

15 hospitalized

294 deaths

41,584 vaccinated

Alexander County

12,000 total cases

152 deaths

18,013 vaccinated

North Carolina

3,220,858 total cases

783 hospitalized

26,885 deaths

3,176,667 recovered

496,133 vaccinated

Data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

To get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health, sign up by calling 828-282-2002.

