More than 100 COVID-19 cases, one death reported in Catawba County

Catawba County reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Oct. 2. One death was reported.

During the week of Oct. 2-8, Catawba County reported 125 news cases. The previous week 166 cases were reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since March of 2020, the county reported a total of 56,396 COVID-19 cases and a total of 643 COVID-19 deaths, according to NCDHHS. The case total includes PCR and antigen rapid tests.

As of Thursday, around 57% of Catawba County’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine — 91,677 people, according to NCDHHS.

Catawba County is classified as a low COVID-19 transmission area, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties are also considered low-risk areas.

Nine Catawba County residents were admitted into hospitals with COVID-19 from Oct. 3-10. About 5.5% of staffed ICU beds and 4.2% of staffed in-patients hospital beds in Catawba County were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to the CDC.

Statewide about 3.22 million COVID-19 cases have been reported since the pandemic started and 26,885 people have died.