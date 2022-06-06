More people working, unemployment dropping in Catawba County

The unemployment rate continued to drop in Catawba County in April, along with the majority of North Carolina counties.

The unemployment rate in the county dropped from 3.3% to 3.2% from March to April, according to data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce. The rate has dropped .1% each month since January.

It is the third month in a row the unemployment rate decreased. Catawba County’s unemployment rate stayed below the state average of 3.4%.

Unemployment rates decreased in 83 counties, increased in 4 counties and stayed the same in 13 counties, a press release from the N.C. Department of Commerce said. Edgecombe County had the highest unemployment rate at 7.4%. Orange and Chatham counties had the lowest at 2.6%.

Catawba County’s unemployment rate is higher than it was in December when it was 3%. It is lower than it was a year prior in April 2021, when the unemployment rate was 5%.

The total labor force of people working or looking for work in Catawba County increased in April in Catawba County, to 78,549.

The number of people employed in Catawba County increased by 171 people in April, to 76,066 and the number of people unemployed decreased by 133 to 2,483 in March. In April 2021, there were 72,169 people employed and 3,791 unemployed and looking for work.

April’s labor force is larger than in April 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unemployment in Caldwell County was 3.3% in March. In Burke County, it was 3% and in Alexander County, it was 2.9%.

