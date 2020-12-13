More people hunted, fished this year in NC

North Carolinians found two pandemic-friendly activities this year in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic: hunting and fishing.
According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (WRC), this year's fishing, hunting and combination license sales have exceeded prior year sales. In the past seven to eight months, license revenue has increased more than 20 percent and vessel revenue is up more than 10 percent.
“Without a shadow of doubt, I think we can attribute the increase in hunting and fishing as a direct result of COVID-19 and the situations that ensued,” said Paul Thompson, Northern Mountains Land Management Biologist with WRC.
Thompson manages state-owned game lands for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities in Ashe, Alleghany, Mitchell, Yancey, Avery, McDowell, Polk, Rutherford, Caldwell, Wilkes, Watauga, and Surry counties. He also oversees the South Mountains game lands.
“Anecdotal information suggests that hunting pressure this year has increased substantially, especially on game lands,” Thompson said. “A snapshot of the 2020 spring turkey season shows a 28 percent increase in harvest statewide, setting a new record of 23,431 birds.”
Thompson added that there was a 110 percent increase in harvests during the week-long youth season this year.
With lay-offs, job loss, and working and learning remotely, Thompson said many folks turned to hunting and fishing as a means to stay active and cope. “For many, hunting and fishing was now something they had time to pursue. The outdoors suddenly became a sanctuary for those wishing to remove themselves from the crowds and the stresses of their current situation,” he explained.
This was true for the Laney family. Catawba resident Patrick Laney and his wife and daughter, Becky and Peyton, enjoy regularly hunting on their farm in Catawba County. They are also avid anglers.
“We have been fortunate enough this year to be able to go hunting and fishing more than we normally get to due to the pandemic; especially early in the start of COVID-19 with all the shutdowns,” Laney said. “It has been a tough year for many people, but it has also been nice to be able to spend this quality time with my family, doing things we all enjoy.”
This year, the Laneys spent a week in July in Crystal River, Florida where they snorkeled for bay scallops with family. They also visited Oak Island to inshore and offshore fish with close friends.
Although Laney is a longtime hunter, Thompson has noticed an uptick in amateur hunters and fishers this year. “I currently don’t have the data to back this up, but I have no doubt that this past year has seen a number of new beginners take to the field,” he said.
“I think there were also a lot of hunters and anglers that dusted off their rods or guns and got back into a pastime that was otherwise abandoned for whatever reason,” Thompson continued. “Generally speaking, I believe most everyone just needed a break from the crisis, and were looking for ways to cope.”
Thompson also believes the pandemic made people think about their reliance on the food industry. “Although the majority of hunters and anglers are in it for the enjoyment, there still are that handful of people that depend on it,” Thompson said.
Laney said his family tries to practice self-sustainment by stocking up on ground venison each year and frequently making deer jerky. “You get to reap the benefits of a successful hunting or fishing trip with several great meals of fresh fish or venison,” he said.
Apart from the recreational enjoyment and ability to be more self-sustaining, Thompson said hunting and fishing have other benefits as well. “Hunting and fishing is beneficial as a management tool and serves to protect and conserve wildlife populations,” he explained.
“Hunting and fishing also contributes greatly to the economy,” Thompson continued. “More importantly they generate federal funding by way of an excise tax on firearms, ammunition, sportfishing, and other related equipment. These federal dollars are allocated to each state and used to fund conservation programs that benefit all wildlife and their habitats.”
Laney said one of his goals with taking Peyton hunting and fishing is to instill a sense of appreciation for nature. “Hunting and fishing teaches us to be good stewards of the land and the oceans,” he said. “If we as people can take care of what God created, we can preserve the outdoors and the experiences that we are fortunate to have now for our children’s children and the future generations.”
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
