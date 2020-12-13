More people hunted, fished this year in NC

With lay-offs, job loss, and working and learning remotely, Thompson said many folks turned to hunting and fishing as a means to stay active and cope. “For many, hunting and fishing was now something they had time to pursue. The outdoors suddenly became a sanctuary for those wishing to remove themselves from the crowds and the stresses of their current situation,” he explained.

This was true for the Laney family. Catawba resident Patrick Laney and his wife and daughter, Becky and Peyton, enjoy regularly hunting on their farm in Catawba County. They are also avid anglers.

“We have been fortunate enough this year to be able to go hunting and fishing more than we normally get to due to the pandemic; especially early in the start of COVID-19 with all the shutdowns,” Laney said. “It has been a tough year for many people, but it has also been nice to be able to spend this quality time with my family, doing things we all enjoy.”

This year, the Laneys spent a week in July in Crystal River, Florida where they snorkeled for bay scallops with family. They also visited Oak Island to inshore and offshore fish with close friends.