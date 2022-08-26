More felons are now allowed to vote in North Carolina. Here's how you can learn more.

A local ministry will be hosting an event Saturday to educate about a recent change in state law which allows more people convicted of felonies to vote.

In July, the North Carolina State Board of Elections announced that, pursuant to a Superior Court decision, felons who are on parole, probation or post-release supervision will be able to register and vote in the upcoming November elections.

The State Board noted in the announcement the decision is being appealed.

For now, however, those serving non-custodial sentences will be able to vote. Hickory-based Exodus Missionary Outreach United Church of Christ will raise awareness about that fact during Saturday’s Unlock Our Vote event.

The event, which will be held at the Ridgeview Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will allow people to learn more about the recent changes as well as more general information on voting in North Carolina. Attendees will also be able to register to vote at the event.

The Rev. Susan Smith, the executive assistant director of Exodus, said the expansion of felon voting rights is positive.

“It hurts the community when you shut that many people out,” Smith said. “People who can vote are more invested in their community, they’re more invested in the governance of their community.”

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier said speakers at the Unlock Our Vote will include leaders of prominent activist groups such as Daryl Atkinson of Durham-based Forward Justice. A press release for the event said it will include a free lunch and music.

Attendees will also include various former inmates from across the state, and is described as being, in part, a reunion for people formerly incarcerated at Catawba Correctional Center, where Longcrier served as chaplain.

Smith said many of the people who were once imprisoned in Catawba have done well after being released.

“They’re homeowners,” Smith said. “They’re business owners. They’ve gotten married. They’re very productive, law-abiding, taxpaying citizens of the community.”