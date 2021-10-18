Moose aims to support live music in Hickory at the hum

A musician himself, frontman for Moose and Friends, Moose plans to play on the stage himself one day.

“I didn’t build the stage not to play on it,” Moose said.

He found a love of music at an early age. His mother taught music lessons from their home, so he didn’t have as much of a choice, he said.

Playing in the Hickory area for two decades, Moose found support from the music community and grew an appreciation for the community.

He also found a love of music festivals. He helps organize one in Union County every year.

“It’s like you’re around 20,000 of your best friends, it’s like-minded people creating community,” Moose said.

He hopes the hum will provide a similar atmosphere locally.

“I want it to have a music festival feel,” he said. “A lot of folks might not have that opportunity to go to big music festivals. It’s going to be something you can get up and move around at and have fun.”

Moose hopes the hum will be able to entertain concertgoers who typically go to Asheville and Charlotte for concerts. He also aims to get bands playing in those areas to stop in Hickory to perform at the hum.