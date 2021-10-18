Moose aims to support live music in Hickory at the hum

Andrew Moose saw The Grateful Dead when he was 14. He’s been hooked on concerts ever since.
Originally from Statesville, Moose has lived in Hickory for over 20 years now. He’s integrated himself into the music community. He plays in a band, supports other musicians and helps organize music for events like Oktoberfest.
Now, Moose and his business partners Gavin, James and Barrett Mitchell are giving the Hickory community a new music venue, with the hopes of supporting the local music scene and North Carolina bands.
“People always say they want something new and different. Here it is,” Moose said.
The live music venue is called the hum and located off Second Avenue Southwest in Hickory. The venue will host its first concert on Saturday on an outdoor stage in a lot the owners hope will hold about 1,500 people one day.
Next door, Moose and the Mitchells are working to renovate a building into a bar and indoor music venue but that will likely not open for some time, Moose said.
The business is largely motivated by a desire to provide space for local musicians, Moose said.
“There are more great local musicians here than you know,” Moose said “I would love to be able to show people.”
A musician himself, frontman for Moose and Friends, Moose plans to play on the stage himself one day.
“I didn’t build the stage not to play on it,” Moose said.
He found a love of music at an early age. His mother taught music lessons from their home, so he didn’t have as much of a choice, he said.
Playing in the Hickory area for two decades, Moose found support from the music community and grew an appreciation for the community.
He also found a love of music festivals. He helps organize one in Union County every year.
“It’s like you’re around 20,000 of your best friends, it’s like-minded people creating community,” Moose said.
He hopes the hum will provide a similar atmosphere locally.
“I want it to have a music festival feel,” he said. “A lot of folks might not have that opportunity to go to big music festivals. It’s going to be something you can get up and move around at and have fun.”
Moose hopes the hum will be able to entertain concertgoers who typically go to Asheville and Charlotte for concerts. He also aims to get bands playing in those areas to stop in Hickory to perform at the hum.
Twenty years of attending concerts and taking mental notes of what works and what doesn’t have prepared Moose to manage the hum, he said. Now, it’s up to the community to help the hum be successful, he said.