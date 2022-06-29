Monkeypox not confirmed in Catawba County; health department says it's not a threat

Though no cases of the viral disease monkeypox have been reported in Catawba County, the local public health department is staying informed on the outbreak.

An uptick in monkeypox cases worldwide reached North Carolina recently. The first case in the state was reported June 23. Mecklenburg County reported its first case Monday. No cases have been reported in Catawba County, said Catawba County Public Health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

The department is staying updated on the rare disease, but it is not a threat to the community, Killian said.

“Monkeypox is a disease of increasing global incidence, but it is usually not severe and most people recover without treatment in a few weeks,” Killian said. “Based on how rare the disease is, the way it spreads and severity so far, it is something to keep an eye on, but it poses little threat to the overall health of the general population at this time.”

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash with fluid-filled bumps, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Infections usually last two to four weeks.

The disease spreads through direct person-to-person contact, Killian said.

“Although anyone can catch monkeypox, not everyone is at equal risk,” Killian said. “People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk for infection. This includes household members, sexual partners, commercial sex workers and health workers.”

Though there have only been two cases confirmed in North Carolina, there are likely more cases in the state, according to NCDHHS. There have been 306 cases confirmed in the U.S. as of Tuesday.

Dealing with a disease like monkeypox is different from COVID-19 because of the way it spreads, the severity and the availability of a vaccine, Killian said. Monkeypox has been around for 20 to 30 years, she said.

“These two diseases are fundamentally quite different, based on how long monkeypox has been around, the extremely low rate of severe disease or death and the mode of transmission,” Killian said “It’s a scenario of ‘comparing apples to oranges.’”

Though the vaccine is available in small quantities, it’s given on a case-by-case basis to those who were in contact with a confirmed case, Killian said.

