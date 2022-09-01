Monkeypox confirmed in Catawba County; patient is isolated

Catawba County has its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

Catawba County Public Health announced Thursday a case was identified in a Catawba County resident. The viral illness causes flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes and a rash with bumps.

Public health is working to find anyone who may have been in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus, a release from Catawba County Public Health said. The patient is in isolation.

The case comes as the virus continues to spread across the U.S.

There are 318 confirmed monkeypox cases throughout North Carolina. The case in Catawba County was confirmed on Thursday.

“Although this is the first confirmed case of monkeypox in a Catawba County resident, it is part of an increasing number of cases across the globe in countries where it is not normally found,” Catawba County Public Health Director Jennifer McCracken said in the release.

Monkeypox is typically spread through person-to-person contact through body fluids such as saliva or lesions, the release said. Anyone can get monkeypox. This outbreak is causing most risk to people with multiple or anonymous sexual partners, the release said.

Because the disease is rare and spreads through contact with body fluids, it does not pose a large threat to the general population, public health said.

“While the risk to the general population from this initial case is extremely low right now, we do ask that residents be aware and if they have an unexplained rash, sores or other symptoms, they should see their health care provider for potential testing,” said McCracken.

The incubation period is usually seven to 14 days. People with monkeypox are infectious from the start of symptoms until the lesions heal.

People with symptoms of monkeypox or who have had contact with someone with monkeypox are advised to contact their health care provider.

Residents without a provider who believe they are experiencing symptoms should contact public health at 828-282-2002.

Treatments and vaccines are available for those at high risk. Individuals who meet eligibility criteria and who are interested in receiving vaccine can call Catawba County Public Health at 828-282-2002.

Gay or bisexual men or transgender individuals who have had multiple sex partners in the past three months, have a sexually transmitted infection or take HIV prevention medicine are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine, according to NCDHHS. People who have had close contact with someone with monkeypox are also eligible.