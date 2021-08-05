Money OK'd to widen stretch of US 321; plan will make it 6 lanes from Hickory to Granite Falls

A state board approved a bond to fund several highway projects, including part of the widening of U.S. 321 to six lanes.

A $300 million Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle Bond was approved by the Local Government Commission and the Council of State on Wednesday, according to a news release from the N.C. Department of State Treasurer. The bond will fund nine N.C. Department of Transportation projects, including the first leg of the widening of U.S. 321, from U.S. 70 in Hickory to U.S. 321-A in Granite Falls. The remainder of the project will go from U.S. 321-A to Lenoir.

The commission allotted $35 million of the bond money for the construction of the first segment. The entire project is estimated to cost about $288 million, according to NCDOT.

Right-of-way purchases have already started for the first leg of the widening project. Construction is slated to begin in the fall of 2025, according to NCDOT.

Construction will include a new bridge on U.S. 321 over Lake Hickory.

The bids for the GARVEE bond are expected to close in September. It will be paid off later when the state receives Federal Highway Fund reimbursements, according to the state treasurer news release.

This will be the eighth GARVEE bond issued since 2007. There is currently $875.9 million in GARVEE debt.