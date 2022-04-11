Money may go toward Hickory High School renovations, improvements

The Hickory Public Schools system plans to set aside $1 million to plan for renovations to Hickory High School and conduct a study on improvement needs for all of the district’s schools.

The school district has $4 million in its budget for renovations and expansions for two elementary schools this year, Superintendent Bryan Taylor said at a Catawba County Board of Commissioners subcommittee meeting Monday.

The needs at the elementary schools aren’t as great as they once were, Taylor said, so the district asked the board of commissioners for flexibility on the $4 million.

“Instead of using that money for what we may not necessarily need right now, I thought that money would be better served and better used in a different capacity,” Taylor said.

The district asked to keep $3 million in reserve in case an expansion is needed at Viewmont Elementary School, the only school close to its capacity, Taylor said. The remaining $1 million would be used for renovations to Hickory High and a districtwide study, Taylor said.

If the plan is approved by the full board of commissioners at its April 18 meeting, Hickory Public Schools would put $100,000 toward a facility audit to better understand building needs in the district, Taylor said.

“We’re going to spend some money this year and do a facility audit and do our entire district so we can come back to you (the county) and say, ‘Here are our needs across the entire district,’” Taylor said.

The remaining $900,000 would go toward the district’s greatest need: the high school.

“The elephant in the room for us is Hickory High School,” he said. “What I would like to do is to use some of that money to bring a couple of architects and design teams to the table to basically tell us: Can Hickory High School be renovated? If it were to be renovated what could the potential cost be, what could it look like?”

Renovations to the high school are needed to improve classrooms, lighting and the exterior of the building, Taylor said. The school is not well matched to teaching and learning today, Taylor said.

“We understand the role education plays in economic development and as companies and families come through visiting Hickory and Catawba County, we want to put our best foot forward,” Taylor said.

Commissioner Austin Allran agreed the high school is in need of renovations. He called the school prison-like.

“I hope you will pay attention to the type of architecture and it will be classical type of architecture that will stand the test of time,” Allran said.

Allran and Commissioner Barbara Beatty, members of the finance and personnel committee, recommended the request for approval by the full board.

