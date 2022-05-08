Mom to many, respected by all

Forty-three years ago, “Daughter Salutes Mom on ‘Her’ Day” appeared in the Hickory Daily Record. Linda Moretz of Conover had written the article honoring her mother, Ceda Melinda Killian Lail, who was 80 at the time.

The story began, “It wasn’t until after I was married and had children of my own that I could appreciate what my mother did for me and the other eleven children of our unusually large family.”

That’s right. Twelve children. On top of that, nine of them were still at home when Ceda’s husband, Eston A. Lail, suddenly died of a stroke. Linda, the second-to-last child, was 5. The youngest was 3. Wrote Linda, “Since Father was a farmer and never worked under Social Security, no compensation was received to help pay for books, clothes, or medical bills. Some of us went to work at an early age to help support each other.”

Ceda’s children weren’t the only kids she worked hard for every day. After Eston’s death, there were 40 or so boys at Sipe’s Orchard Home who enjoyed Ceda’s cooking three times a day, seven days a week.

Linda wrote, “Mother never sat in a committee meeting, never held a public office, never was a room mother at school or attended a PTA meeting. But for a very large Catawba County family and for many of the boys who have resided at Sipe’s Orchard Home during the last 30 years, she will remain forever as an outstanding woman to those who fondly call her ‘Mom.’”

On April 24, I shared the news that the Vernon Otto “V.O.” and Viola Sipe house on County Home Road was being renovated to become the residence of Sipe’s Orchard Home’s CEO and his family. V.O. and Viola were the ones who started the home for boys (now also girls) in the 1940s. While talking to folks with lots of memories of growing up in or near Sipe’s Orchard Home, the name Ceda Lail came up. Decades later, praise continues to flow for the woman who walked a half mile in all types of weather and in early morning darkness to and from the home’s kitchen.

Recently, I talked to Linda about her mom, her family, and V.O.

Linda said V.O.’s vast landholdings included where Catawba Springs Golf Course and housing development are now located. “It was called Sulphur Springs at that time,” said Linda. “My father farmed all that land for V.O. — fields of cotton, corn.”

V.O. let the Lail family live in the farmhouse that stood near where the current Catawba Springs clubhouse is located. Also on the property before Linda came along in 1941 were the remains of an abandoned hotel. Linda said when her big brothers and sisters were children, they played in the 1800s structure that had accommodated folks who came from far and wide to dip in the Sulphur Springs — purported at that time to have healing powers.

When Eston died, V.O. offered Ceda the opportunity to buy some of his acreage on Herman Sipe Road. She accepted the offer but there was a problem. There was no house on the land. Linda’s three older brothers, all recent World War II veterans, along with family and friends, built the small home into which Ceda and her children moved.

V.O. also offered Ceda the job of cooking for the boys at Sipe’s Orchard Home.

Said Linda, “I’m sure he looked at my family and thought, what can I do?”

While Linda’s older sisters took over duties at home, such as getting the younger ones off to school, gathering eggs produced by the family’s hens, and milking the Lails’ cows, Ceda wanted to continue being the one who made sure there was food on the table when her family got up in the mornings. “I think that woman made homemade bread every day of her life,” said Linda. She’d arise long before dawn and make bread, often biscuits, and sometimes chocolate pudding for her children to eat for breakfast. Around 6 a.m., she’d begin her walk to Sipe’s.

Linda added that the land V.O. sold Ceda was in the middle of a peach orchard. Ceda and her family picked peaches, which Ceda sold from her home. Also at that time, Sipe’s had big peach orchards behind it. During her “spare” time at the boys’ home, Ceda canned peaches, using half-gallon jars. She also canned vegetables grown on Sipe’s property.

Ceda cooked at the home for 35 years. At age 80, she was still cooking for the boys two days a week.

One might think Ceda wouldn’t have wanted to step one foot in a kitchen once she retired. Not so. Linda wrote, “Cooking for large families is the joy of her life. Every Saturday evening she begins preparing her family’s Sunday meal — for even though only one daughter is still at home, she knows that many of her children and grandchildren will be there for lunch on Sunday and the rest will probably be over for supper.” In 1979, Ceda had 28 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

In 1983, at the age of 84, Ceda died of congestive heart failure.

“She was an amazing woman,” Linda emphasized. Ceda had married at age 15; Eston was 23. Their first child was born in 1916; the last, in 1943. In Ceda’s home, penned Linda, “there never were a lot of rigid rules or nagging to get work done — obedience was the only strict rule of the house, and when Mom said something, we knew she meant it.”

With the exception of a son who died of leukemia at age 26, all the Lail kids lived or are living long lives. Even the three who were in the Army during World War II, all of whom saw action with one getting shot while in the Philippines and earning the Purple Heart, lived for many decades.

“And they called up my fourth brother,” Linda reported. “But somebody went to the county courthouse and said, ‘You’ve got three sons. You can’t take another one.’” And they didn’t. Ironically, he was the one who died from leukemia.

Linda believes the person who spoke up for the Lail family at the courthouse might have been V.O. Sipe.

Linda concluded her story with, “None of Mom’s children are professionals — we’re glove makers, furniture workers, a brick layer, a tile setter and a secretary — all with the knowledge we have an abundant life and that God has provided for each of us — and that one woman’s example has helped to make our lives happy ones.”

Happy Mother’s Day!

