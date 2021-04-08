Model Train show, symphony performance and more

Model train show set for this weekend

HICKORY — The 19th annual NC Railroad Expo will be held Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, at the Hickory Metro Center. Approximately 275 tables full of railroad lanterns, timetables, books and models of all scales will be available.

Admission is $5 for adults, while children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Show hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The show is sponsored by the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Association.

In addition to vendors selling model trains, books, videos and memorabilia, there will be five operating layouts from across North Carolina, a restored railroad baggage wagon, and a Railroad Antiques Roadshow table where the public can bring railway-related items and have them appraised by experts in the hobby. Additionally, free tickets to Tweetsie Railroad will be offered as a door prize to those attending.

All of the proceeds from the show benefit the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, which is a joint effort of the Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter.