Model Train show, symphony performance and more

Model train show set for this weekend
HICKORY — The 19th annual NC Railroad Expo will be held Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10, at the Hickory Metro Center. Approximately 275 tables full of railroad lanterns, timetables, books and models of all scales will be available.
Admission is $5 for adults, while children younger than 12 are admitted for free. Show hours are from noon to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The show is sponsored by the Alexander Chapter of the National Railway Historical Association.
In addition to vendors selling model trains, books, videos and memorabilia, there will be five operating layouts from across North Carolina, a restored railroad baggage wagon, and a Railroad Antiques Roadshow table where the public can bring railway-related items and have them appraised by experts in the hobby. Additionally, free tickets to Tweetsie Railroad will be offered as a door prize to those attending.
All of the proceeds from the show benefit the Southeastern Narrow Gauge & Shortline Museum, which is a joint effort of the Newton Depot Authority and the Alexander Chapter.
The Alexander Chapter-NRHS was formed in 1979 and is the oldest railroad preservation organization in western North Carolina. For more information, call 828-527-6520, or go online to www.tarheelpress.com/Trainshow.
Tesla Quartet to perform with Western Piedmont Symphony
HICKORY — The world-renowned Tesla Quartet returns to Hickory for a two-week residency with the Western Piedmont Symphony.
The quartet’s return will kick off with a Chamber Classics performance Saturday, April 10, at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block and via livestream at 7:30 p.m. This concert will feature pieces by Mozart, Dvoṙák and Puccini.
Currently, indoor performing arts venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Due to the limit, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets as soon as possible. Masks are required for the duration of the evening, and social distancing measures will be in place.
Tickets for these concerts are $25 for a virtual screening and $50 for in-person general admission, and can be purchased by visiting www.WPSymphony.org/Tickets.
Western Piedmont Symphony is a grant recipient of the North Carolina Arts Council and a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. Business offices are located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, Hickory. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony, call 828-324-8603, visit www.WPSymphony.org, or email info@WPSymphony.org.
Treat bags available for children at Partnership
HICKORY — During the week of April 12, the Catawba County Partnership for Children will celebrate the National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Week of the Young Child by giving away treat bags to local children between the ages of 3 and 5.
Bags will include an age-appropriate children’s book, bubbles, sidewalk chalk, art supplies for at-home activities, and loads of great information for parents. Pickup will be available Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Only 50 bags are available and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The Partnership is in the Early Childhood Resource Center at 738 Fourth St., SW in Hickory, across from the Dos Amigos.
Catawba County Partnership for Children is a nonprofit agency that works to ensure children enter kindergarten healthy and prepared for lifelong success. All of their work is focused on children from birth to age 5 and their families, connecting them to high quality early childhood services and resources.
For more information, go to catawbakids.com or contact Sarah Sakatos, family engagement assistant, at 828-695-6505 or SSAKATOS@catawbacountync.gov. Para español, 828-695-6515.