Mobile vaccine clinics offered in Caldwell

LENOIR — The Caldwell County Health Department will hold two mobile COVID vaccine clinics in August.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, the Health Department, in partnership with JBS and Lenoir Parks and Recreation, will host a clinic from 3-5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Lenoir.

During the clinic, JBS will serve burgers and drinks and enter any unvaccinated person 21 and older who gets their first COVID vaccine at the event into a drawing for free beef, pork, and chicken for the next year.

The Caldwell County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance and Hudson First will also give away book bags to kindergarteners through age 12, while supplies last.

On Sunday, Aug. 22, beginning at 1 p.m., the Health Department, along with West Caldwell Health Council, will hold a vaccine clinic at Hudson Methodist Church, 383 Main St., Hudson.

The Health Department administers both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Weekly, the department gives vaccines Tuesday through Thursday 9-11:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. On Wednesdays, staff administers Pfizer for children ages 12 and older. Moderna is for adults 18 and older.

Appointments are not needed for the mobile vaccine clinics; however, the department requires appointments for vaccines during its regularly scheduled hours. To schedule an appointment, call 828-426-8400.