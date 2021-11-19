 Skip to main content
Mobile home fire reported near Mt. View; severe damage to dwelling but no injuries listed
Mobile home fire reported near Mt. View; severe damage to dwelling but no injuries listed

olive church road fire.jpg

A mobile home burned on Friday afternoon on Faith Olive Church Road.

 Robert C. Reed, Hickory Daily Record

Firefighters from Mountain View, Cooksville and Hickory departments were on the scene of a mobile home fire Friday afternoon on Faith Olive Church Road near Hickory.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, reports from the scene indicated.

The Catawba County Fire Marshall's office is investigating.

There were no reports of injuries in the initial investigation.

