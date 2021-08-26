 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mobile home deemed total loss after Wednesday night fire; no injuries reported
0 Comments

Mobile home deemed total loss after Wednesday night fire; no injuries reported

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
082521-hdr-news-luckyfire-p1

Hickory firefighters extinguish hot spots at a mobile home fire on Lucky Lane Thursday morning after a Wednesday night fire that destroyed the structure.

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

A mobile home was determined to be a total loss after a fire Wednesday night. 

At 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1916 Lucky Lane Lot No. 11, according to a press release from the Hickory Fire Department. On arrival, firefighters reported fire coming from the mobile home.

No injuries were reported. Because of the damages to the home it was considered a total loss. The fire was investigated by the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office. 

Catawba County fire inspector Kevin Head said lightning struck the house and caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people who lived there.

Firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, two command units and three tankers. Mountain View Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the incident.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians preserve traditional way of making grape molasses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert