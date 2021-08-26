Mobile home deemed total loss after Wednesday night fire; no injuries reported

A mobile home was determined to be a total loss after a fire Wednesday night.

At 9:14 p.m. Wednesday, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire at 1916 Lucky Lane Lot No. 11, according to a press release from the Hickory Fire Department. On arrival, firefighters reported fire coming from the mobile home.

No injuries were reported. Because of the damages to the home it was considered a total loss. The fire was investigated by the Catawba County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Catawba County fire inspector Kevin Head said lightning struck the house and caused the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the three people who lived there.

Firefighters responded with two engines, one ladder, one rescue truck, two command units and three tankers. Mountain View Fire Department and Catawba County EMS also responded to the incident.

