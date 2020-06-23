Mobile food distribution to begin in Newton on Friday

Vertical Life Church, Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry and Second Harvest Food Bank are partnering to bring additional hunger relief to Newton area families who have been impacted by COVID-19.
“With the impact of COVID-19, our church would like to help those affected by job loss and illness in family,” said Valerie Johnson from Vertical Life Church.
ECCCM is aware that many families who do not receive hunger assistance have been impacted by COVID-19 and now need assistance, said Kristal Manning, ECCCM’s assistant director.
To meet this need, ECCCM is using its relationship with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide a mobile food truck at Vertical Life Church. Those who are not receiving hunger assistance at ECCCM and need hunger relief help are encouraged to come to the food distribution.
The mobile food truck distribution will be held Friday, June 26, at 10 a.m. at Vertical Life Church. The church is at 111 West Eighth St. in Newton.
Applications will begin at 9 a.m. with distribution at 10 a.m. Quantities will be limited. In the event of inclement weather, call Vertical Life Church at 828-469-5007.
ECCCM, a Catawba County United Way partner agency, provides assistance with mortgage/rent payments, utility bills, hunger relief, transportation, and financial coaching. ECCCM has extended “a hand up, not a hand out” to those in need in eastern Catawba County since 1969, never turning away a qualifying client.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.