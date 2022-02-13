 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK remembrance service offered at area church
CONOVER — A Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance service will be held at Covenant Christian Church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

The speaker is Tisha S. England, head coach of Catawba Valley Community College's women’s basketball team. 

Don W. Bledsoe, host bishop, and the Rev. Ron M. Carson, host pastor, invite everyone to attend. Masks are required.

Sponsor of the free event is the Conover Ministerial Association.

The church is at 2968 Hughey Drive, just off U.S. 70 West, between Conover and Hickory.

