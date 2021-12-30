 Skip to main content
MLK parade planned in downtown Newton

NEWTON — The Catawba County Branch NAACP will hold a Martin Luther King, Jr. Let Freedom Ring Parade on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. in downtown Newton.

“Traditionally, every year on MLK Day, the federal holiday, our NAACP branch holds a Martin Luther King celebration at the historic courthouse in Newton,” said Catawba County branch president Jerry L. McCombs. “This year, due to concerns about COVID-19 and public health, we will move our celebration outside and hold our first MLK parade on January 15.”

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. in downtown Newton. “We’re finalizing the details of the route, staging area, and arrival time,” McCombs added, “but we want to get the word out about the parade so that organizations can plan their participation.”

To obtain an application form to participate in the parade, call McCombs at 828-310-6918. The deadline for submitting the completed application form is Jan. 12. The form will ask for the name of your group, a description of how your organization is participating (e.g., vehicle, float, and/or walking group).

“Holding the parade on Jan. 15, Rev. Dr. King’s actual birthday, is a great way to celebrate his life and legacy,” McCombs said.

