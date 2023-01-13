MLK march to begin at Lenoir-Rhyne University

HICKORY — The Hickory NAACP will lead a symbolic freedom march on Monday, Jan. 16, from Lenoir-Rhyne University to Ridgeview Recreation Center. The march will begin at approximately 11 a.m. following an earlier prayer breakfast.

At approximately noon, when the march reaches the recreation center, the NAACP will host a community forum recognizing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s accomplishments and philosophies. The theme is “The time is always right to do what’s right.”

According to NAACP leadership, this is a family friendly event, so adults from all Hickory communities are invited to come and bring their children and other adults. Local participants including community youth will offer a variety of tributes to King. Refreshments will be provided following the program.

While not required, canned goods donated by those in attendance will go to the Hickory Soup Kitchen.

The Hickory NAACP expresses appreciation to the agencies and individuals supporting this event including AmeriHealth Caritas, NC, Multicultural Affairs of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Catawba County Public Health, the City of Hickory, Hickory Police Department, Ridgeview Recreation Center, Morning Star First Baptist Church, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, Young People of Integrity and all others who contribute to the success of this event.

Founded in 1909 in response to the ongoing violence against Black people around the country, the NAACP is the largest civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.