MLK day closings listed; vaccine distribution will not halt

A number of government offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday.

Catawba County government offices and libraries will be closed Monday. Catawba County Parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend and St. Stephens) and the Blackburn Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Catawba County Public Health COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Line (828-695-6650) will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday. Vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday through the health department will also continue to take place.

The City of Hickory will close its offices on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m. The Solid Waste Division and its services, including garbage and recycling pickup, will operate on a normal schedule.

Hickory Public Library, the Patrick Beaver Memorial main facility and the Ridgeview Branch, will be closed on Monday. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will reopen at its current hours on Tuesday.