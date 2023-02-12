HICKORY — The MLK Community Choir was such a success in January that they are coming together again to sing at the Black History Program on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church.

The speaker will be the Rev. Reggie Longcrier.

Each church in the Hickory area is asked to send at least three people who would like to sing with the community choir to the two rehearsals on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church at 126 4th Ave. SW in Hickory.

They will sing powerful songs that can be learned together in two rehearsals. For more information, contact Minister of Music Tiffany Gray-Napier at tiffany.gray-napier@betterfoothills.com or 828-781-4457.