Mixed drinks to-go: local business owners plan to offer cocktails in to-go orders

Restaurants and bars in Catawba County can now sell mixed beverages to-go.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that allows delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages. The order will be in effect through Jan. 31, 2021.
Restaurant owner Zackary Cranford said he sees this as a “baby step” forward.
“Given the climate that we’re in where we are heavily restricted, and arguably one of the most impacted industries, we are going to do everything that we are allowed to do and give it a try,” Cranford said.
Cranford said sealable bottles have been ordered for Standard Oyster Company and Charolais Steakhouse, which would allow both restaurants to offer to-go cocktails in the next week.
“We aren’t going to give a cocktail in a Styrofoam cup with a lid and straw,” he said. “It’s going to be packaged and have a seal on it just like if you were to buy beer or wine at a store.”
Cranford added that he doesn’t think it will encourage drinking and driving since the bottles will be sealed.
Cranford said his restaurants will sell four or five of the most popular cocktails.
He said that he isn’t sure what impact the restaurants will see from this change. “I don’t know how receptive it will be," Cranford said. "We are going to give it a try. I think it has the potential to be good.”
Cranford said this will allow them to give customers more of a dine-in experience by also providing mixed-drink options on their to-go menu.
Jason Yates, co-owner of Olde Hickory Tap Room and Olde Hickory Station, said the restaurants would begin selling mixed drinks to-go as early as Tuesday afternoon.
“I don’t see this being a game changer, but I am grateful for the help to crawl out of this hole,” he said.
Yates said they are looking at different options for packaging that will allow them to sell infused drinks — a restaurant specialty.
Yates said they are trying to get everything going as quickly as possible because the week before Christmas is typically one of the busiest times. “Unfortunately, we didn’t have much notice this was coming.”
Shooters Lounge owner Benjamin Griffin said he doesn’t think the bar will participate. He said there are too many unanswered questions.
“It’s just not a great revenue stream for us,” he said.
Although he is grateful for the opportunity, Cranford said he believes the government needs to be doing more for small businesses. “Especially ones that are heavily restricted and doing their part to be safe," he said."I think the government needs to do more than just allow us to sell cocktails.”