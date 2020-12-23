Mixed drinks to-go: local business owners plan to offer cocktails in to-go orders

Restaurants and bars in Catawba County can now sell mixed beverages to-go.

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday that allows delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages. The order will be in effect through Jan. 31, 2021.

Restaurant owner Zackary Cranford said he sees this as a “baby step” forward.

“Given the climate that we’re in where we are heavily restricted, and arguably one of the most impacted industries, we are going to do everything that we are allowed to do and give it a try,” Cranford said.

Cranford said sealable bottles have been ordered for Standard Oyster Company and Charolais Steakhouse, which would allow both restaurants to offer to-go cocktails in the next week.

“We aren’t going to give a cocktail in a Styrofoam cup with a lid and straw,” he said. “It’s going to be packaged and have a seal on it just like if you were to buy beer or wine at a store.”

Cranford added that he doesn’t think it will encourage drinking and driving since the bottles will be sealed.

Cranford said his restaurants will sell four or five of the most popular cocktails.