Mitford Museum to open at arts center in Hudson

HUDSON — When Hudson Town Commissioner Ann Smith dialed the phone number she was given in the fall of 2019, she admits she was nervous.
Smith had never met Jan Karon, the best-selling author of the Mitford series, though she had read all of Karon’s 14 Mitford novels.
"I told her we were renovating her old grade-school building in Hudson and turning it into an arts center," Smith said. "She liked hearing that. And I said we’d like to give her one of the classrooms — free! No strings attached!’
Although the concept was intriguing, "What would I do with a classroom in Hudson, North Carolina? I was living in Virginia," Karon said.
Smith recalls reminding herself that it was a shot in the dark, after all; what was there to lose in speaking the plain truth?
"We think your name might help us grow our little town," Smith told Karon.
“But I’m not that famous," said the author.
"Yes, but you went to school in Hudson, in this very building that we’re all working so hard to make beautiful again. Plus, the room we’d like to give you is your first-grade classroom."
"I don’t know," Karon said.
"But I read that you loved first grade," said Smith, who is known to come from a long line of persevering women.
Karon says she told the commissioner that first grade was her favorite of all the grades.
"Us little country kids were crazy about our teacher, Nan Downs," Karon told Smith. "Ms. Downs understood that love is the best teacher of all.’
"She sounded really happy talking about her first grade, so I took that as a yes," Smith said.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, The Mitford Museum will host a weekend-long grand opening for 400 ticketed guests representing 28 states and the District of Columbia.
The proposed single room has grown to two galleries of exhibitions; a museum office in the 1940s teachers break room; a space for accessioning the numerous historical artifacts collected by the author; and The Happy Endings Bookstore and Gift Shop, named for the bookstore featured in the 14 Mitford novels.
About 90% of the gifts will be Mitford-themed, according to Jacob Kahler, museum assistant.
"We’re excited to be all Mitford, all the time," Kahler said.
The unincorporated nonprofit Mitford Museum will exhibit artifacts from the author’s eighth-generation Hudson family history, and examine the influences of small-town life upon Karon’s work.
The museum’s mission, says Kim Goss, curator, will include workshops and competitions for young regional writers, photographers and musicians; the study and examination of the area’s ties to mountain culture; and the creation of an annual literary festival.’
"I thought my first-grade classroom could be a hub for book clubs," says the author. "Then I realized that I wanted to do something more — for my devoted Mitford fans, the town of Hudson, and this beautiful region in general."
Karon, currently serving as the museum’s executive director, said grand-opening activities will include the Mitford stage play by playwright and novelist, Bob Inman, a Puddingstone concert reflecting the author’s Irish setting for one of her best-selling novels, food trucks, Mitford characters on The Green, and slices of the orange marmalade cake made famous in the Mitford series.
An exhibition of photography by Candace Freeland, whose work appears in the permanent collection of the International Center of Photography in New York City, is included for ticket holders. The exhibition opens to the public, free, on Oct. 4.
"But whatever you do," says museum board member Jim Goss, "don’t miss the livermush truck."
Tickets may be purchased at Tix.com.