Mitford Museum to open at arts center in Hudson

HUDSON — When Hudson Town Commissioner Ann Smith dialed the phone number she was given in the fall of 2019, she admits she was nervous.

Smith had never met Jan Karon, the best-selling author of the Mitford series, though she had read all of Karon’s 14 Mitford novels.

"I told her we were renovating her old grade-school building in Hudson and turning it into an arts center," Smith said. "She liked hearing that. And I said we’d like to give her one of the classrooms — free! No strings attached!’

Although the concept was intriguing, "What would I do with a classroom in Hudson, North Carolina? I was living in Virginia," Karon said.

Smith recalls reminding herself that it was a shot in the dark, after all; what was there to lose in speaking the plain truth?

"We think your name might help us grow our little town," Smith told Karon.

“But I’m not that famous," said the author.

"Yes, but you went to school in Hudson, in this very building that we’re all working so hard to make beautiful again. Plus, the room we’d like to give you is your first-grade classroom."

"I don’t know," Karon said.