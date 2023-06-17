HUDSON — A group of more than 130 Mitford fans wearing fancy hats and sipping from teacups recently aced an oral quiz about dyslexia given by Nancy Coffman, president of the North Carolina branch of the International Dyslexia Association.

Coffman spoke at The Mitford Museum’s annual spring fundraising tea on May 20, sharing stories and information about the challenges faced by those with dyslexia. As a result of the tea, The Mitford Museum has given a gift of more than $5,500 to support the NCIDA in its work to support children, parents, and educators as they work together to overcome reading challenges.

“We’re excited to play a role in increasing awareness of those challenged by dyslexia,” said Museum Director Sarah Thomas. “Our mission includes supporting literacy, fostering creativity, and building community. We saw all three of those things come together at our tea.”

While dyslexia often makes reading more difficult, with the right instruction, almost all individuals with dyslexia can learn to read. Many people with dyslexia have gone on to accomplish great things. Among them are Thomas Edison, Stephen Speilberg, Fannie Flagg and Charles Schwab.

“The NCIDA board is honored to have been the first ever beneficiary of the Mitford Annual Spring Tea,” said Coffman. “We are very grateful for the generosity of the museum and the tea attendees that will allow us to further our vision driven work. Personally, I feel so fortunate to have attended the lovely tea and to have met and visited with Jan Karon.”

The Mitford Spring Tea is an annual fundraising event inspired by afternoon teas described in Karon’s Mitford series of 14 novels. The 2024 tea will be held on May 18.

Founded by New York Times bestselling author Jan Karon, The Mitford Museum narrates the ways in which the small town of Hudson helped influence her life and work.

To learn more, visit www.TheMitfordMuseum.org or call 828-572-4898.