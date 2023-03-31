HUDSON — North Carolina literary landmark The Mitford Museum is launching the Candace Freeland Photography of Merit Award to be presented to a young photographer this fall.

U.S. photographers up to the age of 18 are invited to enter black-and-white photos based on the theme "My Family."

Jurors including Sam Abell, Tim Barnwell, and Jen Fariello will select the winner of a $5,000 cash prize. Two runners-up will receive $1,000 prizes.

The award honors the legacy of photographer Candace Freeland who gave the founding gift for the award. Freeland, daughter of museum founder Jan Karon, died in 2021. She discovered her own passion for photography at the age of 16 when she was handed a clunky Hanimex Praktika camera and exposed her first roll of Tri-X film.

Freeland went on to launch an award-winning photojournalism career, which included work with the Associated Press, the Charlotte Observer, US News and World Report, the New York Times, the Washington Post, and other leading journals. Her photo exhibitions included "Forced Out — The Agony of the Refugee in Our Time," sponsored by Amnesty International; and "The Concerned Photographer," sponsored by the International Center of Photography.

For rules and to upload entries, go to www.themitfordmuseum.org/photo-contest.