Mission work essential to Newton Church

For years I’ve been impressed with the Presbyterian churches in the Catawba Valley, particularly in the area of missions both home and abroad. They’re always up to something of benefit to humankind, and whatever the mission, it’s always an undertaking of individuals with big, kind hearts who simply want to be of service to others.

Whether it’s providing food or medical help, assisting with cleanup after a disaster, or offering training to folks in ways to earn a living, the missions are never about the providers but always about the recipients.

I’m most familiar with First Presbyterian Church — Newton because I frequently drive by its North Main Avenue location. Most any day, there’s a sign posted near the road, advertising an event of one kind or another of benefit to the community, such as Sunday suppers for anyone, regardless of church affiliation or economic standing. Another often-seen sign lets passersby know that FPC-N is home to Seniors Morning Out gatherings — again, no need to be a church member or pay any fees for the activities and meals.

A couple of weeks ago, I met Ron Roscoe, chairperson of FPC-N’s Membership and Evangelism Committee and member of the church’s property committee, and Bob Neill, who chairs FPC-N’s Missions Committee. Also in attendance was Sgt. William Garrett of the Newton Police Department. We talked about some of the church’s local missions.

Sgt. Garrett was there to tell me about the church’s Refresh and Renew Shower Ministry, which began June 14. He explained that part of his work as a police sergeant was to develop a way of serving the public. He particularly wanted to “better help out the homeless community,” he offered. Sgt. Garrett knew FPC-N had two showers — one for men and one for women — and wondered if the church might be willing to start a ministry whereby homeless women and men could enter the church at a designated time and take showers. “I talked to Mr. Neill,” said the sergeant. “I said, ‘Hey, would you guys be willing to have this at your church?’”

Bob proposed the idea to his church committee, and it was approved. Meetings were held with the sergeant to iron out details. An idea surfaced that participants shouldn’t have to put dirty clothes on after showering. “We took that to the congregation, and they responded robustly,” said Bob, explaining that in addition to donating toiletries, church members would donate clean clothing. Everyone agreed that a positive result of having the opportunity to bathe and put on fresh clothes might be an increase in a person’s chances of landing a job.

The result: Every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., interested women and men can pick up clean linens, complimentary toiletries, clothes if they want them, and take turns showering. Sgt. Garrett as well as a number of volunteers, including at least one woman and one man, are on hand to organize the shower taking. The sergeant does ask that participants sign in and agree to a pat-down “for the safety of everyone,” he said. No one has refused.

Since its inception, two Refresh and Renew Shower Ministry attendees “picked up transitional housing,” the sergeant reported. He also said that each Tuesday’s group — usually eight or nine men and women — has been composed of different individuals. Besides getting clean, if shower users so choose, they also can learn from Sgt. Garrett and church volunteers about a host of resources available to them in the community.

So that’s the church’s newest ministry. Its oldest is its support of Seniors Morning Out, which operates as part of Catawba County’s Senior Nutrition Services. The 8 a.m.-to-noon program is for Catawbans age 60 and over and includes in-house activities, field trips, and lunch Monday through Thursday. The service is free, and there are no income requirements. Essentially, FPC-N provides the space for SMO and use of the church’s facilities, including the kitchen, restrooms, and so forth, at no charge to the county.

Another Senior Nutrition Services project, Meals on Wheels, uses FPC-N’s fellowship hall as a drop-off and pick-up point for the meals that are distributed by volunteer drivers to area seniors.

A ministry that’s been going on for a number of years is FPC-N’s Community Supper that takes place every Sunday evening and is available free to anyone who’d like to enjoy a meal. While FPC-N regularly provides the space and the paper products, it’s not always an FPC-N group that prepares the food. Many outside groups, such as from other churches, civic organizations, and businesses, take turns doing the cooking. Even youth groups have helped out. Bob and Ron said some of those who come to the church for the suppers are homeless. Some just need help sourcing food.

The Community Supper used to be a sit-down meal. “It was great,” said Bob. “We’d go out and eat with them. We’d fellowship with them, and they’d fellowship with each other.” Due to COVID, the Community Supper has become take-out only. There is hope, however, that the sit-down meal can return one day soon.

As you’ve guessed by now, feeding people is big at FPC-N, and its members don’t want to stop with feeding only the community. Have you heard of the international nonprofit hunger relief program Rise Against Hunger? I had not. You can read a lot about it on the group’s web site, so I’ll just tell you about FPC-N’s involvement.

In 2017, a Rise Against Hunger representative arrived at the church with a truckload of 50-pound bags of rice, soy, and vegetables. The job was to package small bags, each containing a sampling of everything — enough to make 10 meals. In 2017, 60 volunteers helped package 11,000 meals in 90 minutes during FPC-N’s first Rise Against Hunger packaging event. Bob described it as a “speed-packing event,” with loud music playing and kids helping. A separate group weighed the packages and checked them to make sure nothing had been left out. Then they were sealed.

Rise Against Hunger, the headquarters for which is in Raleigh, distributes food packages all over the world.

In 2018, 80 volunteers assisted with the parceling. FPC-N’s Rise Against Hunger participation stopped when COVID struck, but the church plans to resume the effort on Sept. 24 with Newton’s Beth Eden Lutheran Church joining. The goal is to prepare 20,000 packages.

We moved on to another food-related topic. Bob said, “For years, we’ve had a relationship with the Corner Table [soup kitchen in Newton]. We support them financially and with fundraising events.” Recently, when the Corner Table’s freezers were on the blink, FPC-N offered its kitchen for food assembly and the fellowship hall for meal distribution. Folks could pick up take-out boxes at the church. With the freezers repaired, work returned to the Corner Table’s location in downtown Newton.

Finally, there’s one more group that has benefitted from FPC-N’s willingness to share its building: a homeschool group known as Classical Conversations. “They had a need for classrooms,” Ron pointed out. “[Sunday school] rooms were just sitting here during the week.”

So, wow! First Presbyterian Church in Newton is a happening place, and it’s happening for the purpose of doing unto others. It’s due to what Bob called “a mission culture.” I just call it compassion.