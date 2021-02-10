Missing woman found; search ends in Alexander County

This story was updated at 11:15 a.m.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office wrapped up a search for a Caldwell County woman when she was found at her mother's home.

Sheriff Chris Bowman said he learned around 11 a.m. Wednesday that she was safe and with her mother in Caldwell County.

Phyllis Sarra, 29, was the subject of a search Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning that took place a mile outside of the Taylorsville city limits, where she was reportedly last seen.

Sarra posted on her Facebook page around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday saying, "Thank you for the concern guys. I am ok. I was never missing. I have been home safe all night!"

The sheriff's office used two drones and three bloodhounds to search for Sarra.

