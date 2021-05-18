 Skip to main content
Missing Lincoln County woman located
Missing Lincoln County woman located

  • Updated
A missing Lincoln County woman was located Monday when officers were dispatched to investigate an altercation outside a convenience store in Vale. 

Laura Kathryn Smith, 36, of Lincolnton was found when officers were called to an incident in the parking lot of the Kountry Korner convenience store on NC Highway 10 on Monday, May 17.

Two men were involved in a shoving match with no injuries, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Smith was with one of the men involved. She was identified by detectives but decided to remain with George Christian Settlemyre. She has been removed from the National Crime Information Center as missing.

Smith was reported missing on May 12 when she left a friend’s home but did not return.

Smith, Laura Kathryn.png

Laura Kathryn Smith
