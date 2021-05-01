Ministry's retiring director honored

The Rev. Robert “Bob” Silber, executive director of Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, was honored on April 25 during a celebration at Conover City Park. It was a bittersweet day, as friends, volunteers, staff, and the board of directors came together to honor Silber and his service as he prepares to retire.

ECCCM’s Board of Directors President David Hartsoe opened the gathering, then introduced Mitch Long, also a board member, to deliver the invocation. Hartsoe then spoke to those present about the significant impact Silber has had on the organization. He expressed deep appreciation on behalf of the many thousands of people whose lives have been impacted during Silber’s service.

Hartsoe also introduced the other speakers for the event. Mayor Pro Tem of Newton, John Stiver spoke of the community impact Silber has had on Newton, and presented him with a proclamation recognizing him for his achievements and contributions to the community. Mayor Lee Moritz of Conover thanked Silber for his service through ECCCM on behalf of Conover residents. On a more personal note, Moritz reminisced about being present with Silber in a Bible study when Silber first mentioned feeling that he was being called into ministry. Mayor Pro Tem of Conover, Kyle Hayman thanked God, giving Him credit for leading the mission of ECCCM’s ministry with Silber as its executive director.