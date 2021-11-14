Ministry's event designed to help end smoking

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announces the “Great American Smokeout," an event aiming to reduce the use of tobacco products in both Catawba and Alexander counties.

The event will be held at the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center (206 First Ave., SE, Hickory) and Hickory Soup Kitchen on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Whole Life Center (WLC) is a “next step” ministry that journeys with its neighbors to provide pathways from poverty to independence. The WLC provides resources such as a computer lab, which offers computer literacy tutoring and assistance with NCWorks, nutrition and healthy cooking classes, diabetes education classes, a diabetes support group, and more. The goal of the WLC is to provide a “wholistic” health approach which focuses on the whole needs of a person to provide a balanced approach to living.