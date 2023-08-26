HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry recently unveiled a new logo and an updated website.

As Bonita Ferretti, director of development, comments, “We are very excited to introduce this new, colorful logo, which symbolizes the energy and compassion we have to serve our community neighbors in need. It reflects our effort, as always, to provide much-needed services to clients who are facing crisis or living in poverty. There are many excellent agencies in the community that work to meet those needs. GHCCM aims to avoid duplicating services and instead focuses on areas where we will have the greatest impact. Program areas at GHCCM include crisis financial assistance, homeless ministry services, a medical dlinic for primary and specialty care, a full-service pharmacy and education offerings at the Whole Life Center.”

The new logo is made up of three parts: the cross, the starburst and the pathway. The cross is the focal point of the logo. Molly Sain, executive director of GHCCM, emphasizes that “Through God’s love, all things are possible. Although GHCCM is a deeply rooted Christian nonprofit organization, the ministry accepts all those who qualify for services, regardless of faith or background.”

The starburst's colors represent the different service areas within the ministry and also the bright future for GHCCM. Within the starburst, the green rays symbolize the GHCCM crisis assistance program. Crisis assistance includes financial assistance for rent/mortgage, utilities, transportation, and other needs. In 2022, GHCCM provided over $184,000 in financial assistance to clients. In addition, access to emergency clothing, laundry facilities, showers, haircuts, and mail service are available to those experiencing homelessness.

The orange in the starburst designates the GHCCM free and charitable medical clinic which provides both primary and specialty care to those who have no medical insurance and fall within the government designated poverty guidelines. The medical clinic is the only free clinic in Catawba County and also serves Alexander County residents. In addition to primary and specialty care, patients have access to a full-service dental clinic and eye clinic. Substance abuse and mental health issues are often part of a patient’s diagnosis; therefore, a peer support specialist is available on-site who identifies and addresses the social determinants of health that may be keeping that client in poverty. The medical clinic also has active diabetes and hypertension programs providing education, guidance and one-on-one instruction to patients wanting to gain control of their diagnosis.

The purple in the starburst indicates the GHCCM pharmacy. The pharmacy is a certified provider of low-cost or no-cost medications as prescribed by medical providers. Patients are referred from the GHCCM medical clinic as well as from outside medical practices. In 2022, the pharmacy distributed 18,343 prescriptions at a value of $3,907,609.

The yellow rays represent the education that takes place at the Dr. John and Carol de Perczel Whole Life Center (WLC), a facility dedicated to education and collaboration. The WLC offers education services and community collaborations to help clients gain and improve life skills such as financial literacy, job search assistance and computer literacy through training and counseling. In addition, clients can receive new and renewal GHCCM health care cards at the WLC.

Finally, the green pathway in the logo represents the journey clients are on as they move through life’s challenges. GHCCM’s goal is to provide the means — a pathway — to independence and a brighter future.

“The pathway may have its ups and downs, but reaching a goal one step at a time is worth the hard work," Sain said.

"We invite our community to support the growing needs of our clients by donating funds, providing in-kind donations and volunteering time and talents.”

GHCCM relies on grants and financial contributions. For hours of operation, ministry offerings, or to donate, visit the updated GHCCM website at www.ccmhickory.org.