Ministry to offer additional COVID-19 relief in Hickory

The relief is limited to three straight months for the housing assistance and six straight months for any of the utility assistance.

Just as before, the program is restricted to city residents who can demonstrate their hardship is linked to the pandemic.

Moody said it will do a lot to help meet both those specific needs as well as others.

“That is going to really alleviate the stress and anxiety of our neighbors and we feel like we can then provide other services at GHCCM such as medical and pharmacy,” Moody said. “The Whole Life Center has an array of services that we can connect them to (such as) budget counseling.”

She added that the ministry’s mission is to help and that people in need should feel free to reach out to find out what resources are available. The ministry’s services are not just limited to the homeless, Moody said.

For more information on the relief program and other services, call 828-327-0979.

Program history

The city was able to expand the program after receiving an additional $274,200 in relief funding.