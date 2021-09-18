Ministry receives grant from The Leon Levine Foundation

HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announced receipt of a $25,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation. This grant allows GHCCM to use the funding for day-to-day operations, for example, keeping the lights on, payroll, repairs, supplies, etc.

General operating dollars are important to the overall budget of the ministry. Generally, grantors focus on restricted donations for specialized services, projects, programs or equipment. As stated by Lily Moody, GHCCM interim executive director, “It is important to have both restricted funds directed to special offerings and services, but the unrestricted donations from individuals, foundations and organizations like the one received from The Leon Levine Foundation are equally important. Without funding for operations, GHCCM would be unable to support the varied programs being offered to our neighbors.”

The Leon Levine Foundation was created in 1980 by Leon Levine, founder and chairman emeritus of Family Dollar Stores Inc. The foundation’s mission is to improve the human condition by creating permanent, measurable and life-changing impact throughout the Carolinas.

“Based in Charlotte, the foundation invests in nonprofits with strong leadership, a track record of success and a focus on sustainability in the areas of health care, education, Jewish values and human services.”

GHCCM’s mission is “to offer hope, help and healing for all in most need.” GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its most vulnerable neighbors. It is the goal of GHCCM to work together to offer stability to those in crisis. For hours of operation, ministry offerings or to donate, visit GHCCM’s website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information, email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.