HICKORY — Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry announces receipt of a $25,000 grant from The Leon Levine Foundation. This grant allows GHCCM to use the funding for day-to-day operations, such as facility expenses, payroll, supplies, etc.

General operating dollars are important to fund the work of the ministry. Generally, grantors focus on restricted donations for specialized services, projects or equipment. As stated by Molly Sain, director of GHCCM, “It is important to have both restricted funds directed to special offerings and services, but the unrestricted donations from individuals, foundations and organizations like the one received from The Leon Levine Foundation are equally important. Without funding for operations, GHCCM would be unable to support the varied programs being offered to our underserved population.”

Established in 1980 by Leon Levine (founder and chairman emeritus of Family Dollar Stores, Inc.), The Leon Levine Foundation supports programs and organizations that improve the human condition through investments in education, health care, human services and Jewish values. Based in Charlotte, the foundation invests in nonprofits across North Carolina and South Carolina with strong leadership, a track record of success, and a plan for financial sustainability.

Through its investments, the foundation intends to create pathways to self-sufficiency, champion strategies for permanent change, and facilitate opportunities for growth.

GHCCM’s mission is to offer hope, help and healing for those in need in the community. GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering support to the area’s most vulnerable population. It is the goal of GHCCM to offer a pathway to stability for those in crisis. For hours of operation, ministry offerings or to donate, visit GHCCM’s website at www.ccmhickory.org.