Ministry receives grant from The Duke Endowment

This grant will help the ministry to provide hope, help and healing for all by improving health outcomes and increasing access to care for the low-income, uninsured population in Catawba and Alexander counties through community collaboration and outreach.The funding will help to provide vaccines for patients, improve and increase access to general care, promote disease prevention, improve health outcomes through community collaboration and outreach, decrease inpatient admissions in local emergency facilities, and prevent complications related to chronic health conditions.

GHCCM operates the only free and charitable medical clinic in Catawba and Alexander counties. No patient is turned away due to the inability to pay. Specialized health services such as internal medicine, gastroenterology, dermatology, gynecology, ophthalmology, dental, radiology, and endocrinology are offered onsite as well. Molly Sain, medical practice administrator for the Medical Clinic, emphasizes the importance of keeping neighbors out of local emergency facilities, saying, “Medical care for the uninsured and indigent populations in our community is so needed. One of the primary goals of GHCCM’s Medical Ministries Clinic is to help keep patients out of the hospital. With help from The Duke Endowment funding we received, local hospital inpatient utilization has dropped by 8% and emergency department utilization has dropped 22% since 2020.”