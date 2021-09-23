Ministry receives Food Lions Feeds grant

HICKORY —Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry (GHCCM) announces receipt of a $4,000 grant from the Foundation for the Carolinas and the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation.

GHCCM’s goal is to provide hope, help, and healing for all. To accomplish this goal GHCCM helps through services provided by one of its ministries, the GHCCM Nutrition Center, with emergency food, supplemental monthly food, and non-perishable food for the homeless in addition to a range of healthy recipes, nutrition and wellness classes. In 2020, the Nutrition Center distributed food valued at $1,130,000 to over 17,000 neighbors.

The grant awarded from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation ensures that GHCCM continues to provide food assistance in 2021. The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation awards grants to a variety of hunger-related initiatives throughout Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia each year, giving away over $10 million since its inception. Food Lion Feeds also supports feeding agencies to increase their “fresh” capacity, providing families with more nutritious meal options.

GHCCM is dependent on grants and financial contributions to continue offering the wide range of support to its most vulnerable neighbors. For hours of operation, ministry offerings, or to donate, visit GHCCM’s website at www.ccmhickory.org. For additional information email info@ccmhickory.org. To volunteer, send your request to outreach@ccmhickory.org.